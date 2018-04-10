Wheelchair/Stroller Safety Strap System Invented (PHO-2473)

"As a paraprofessional working with children for many years, an invention like mine would be a wonderful thing. My invention will end the confusion of which safety strap goes where, and thus enhance safety," said the inventor. The PERFECT COLOR BUCKLE allows caregivers to know the exact function of each strap on a wheelchair or stroller. It also serves as a learning aid to caregivers unfamiliar with wheelchairs/strollers. This system will prevent mistakes that could cost time and cause frustration. Ultimately, this system will ensure safety and comfort of the wheelchair or stroller passenger.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2473, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheelchairstroller-safety-strap-system-invented-pho-2473-300626005.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

