Where Are the Washington State Counselors for Victims and Survivors of Gun Violence and Mass Shootings?

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Floyd Else, webmaster for the "Counseling Washington" website, Washington State has a serious shortage of licensed counselors who are trained, experienced and willing to take on the task of counseling the survivors and other victims of gun violence and mass shootings.

Else's site has a page listing Crime Victim Compensation Counselors including trained crisis counselors for people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters with stress, anxiety, hyper-vigilance, and other symptoms common after a trauma or disaster. But a discreet state-wide search has not turned up any counselors willing to identify themselves as able to deal with gun violence and mass shootings.

Victims and survivors include not only wounded survivors, and others in attendance at a violent event, but also those friends and family who are secondarily emotionally traumatized by the unexpected near-death experience of their family members and loved ones.

Else's site provides general mental health information for the public and counselors and acts as a Find-a-Counselor Directory for private practice Licensed Counselors of all types—Mental Health Counselors, Marriage and Family Counselors, and Independent Clinical Social Workers.

Else is seeking to identify WA. State counselors who feel they are appropriately trained and willing to undertake such trauma counseling. They should contact https://www.counselingwashington.com/ , using the "Contact Us" email link at the bottom of every page on the site and include their specialized training or experience qualifications.

The Counseling Washington web site is privately owned, and is not associated with any state or local government body.

