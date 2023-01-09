Whey Protein Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Protein Supplements in Sports Nutrition Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whey Protein - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global whey protein market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The whey protein market is observing optimistic market growth due to rising consumer awareness about having a protein-rich diet, the growing usage of protein-rich supplements in sports nutrition, and the increasing addition of whey protein to a variety of food and beverages such as cereals, chocolates, shakes, baby foods, baked goods, and others.

Additionally, the growing focus on improving the safety, affordability, and usability of whey protein for consumers is further expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the whey protein market during the forecast period (2022-2027).



Whey Protein Market Segment Analysis:



Whey Protein Market by Type (Isolate, Concentrate, and Others), Application (Dietary Supplement, Sports Nutrition, Food and Beverages, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).



In the type segment of the whey protein market, the whey concentrate segment is expected to have a significant revenue share in the year 2021. This is primarily due to the various characteristics associated with whey concentrate than other types of whey protein. Whey concentrate roughly containing 70-80% protein, puts less pressure on the gut, which makes it easy to digest. Whey concentrate is also said to be rich in certain biologically active compounds containing essential nutrients.

Apart from the major protein content, the rest of the whey concentrate includes sugars and other fillers, making it tasty and more preferred by people around the world, than other types such as isolates having 90% and more protein having a relatively mild taste as it contains zero sugars.



Therefore, considering the growing demand for this product type owing to the various advantages offered by whey concentrate, numerous new products are being launched in the market. For example, in September 2022, Glanbia launched FerriUp, a whey protein concentrate blended with lactoferrin and vitamin B12 to support the iron status and energy in active women.



Therefore, owing to the various advantages associated with whey protein concentrate along with the increasing product development activities in the market, this category is expected to witness considerable growth eventually contributing to the overall growth of the global whey protein market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Consumer Awareness About Having a Protein-Rich Diet

The Growing Use of Protein Supplements in Sports Nutrition

The Increasing Addition of Whey Protein to Food and Beverages

Market Restraints and Challenges

High Cost of Milk and Dairy Products

Risks Associated With Whey Protein

Market Opportunities

The Rising Trend and Passion for Following a Healthy Lifestyle Globally

Increasing Research and Development Activities in the Food Industry

Companies Mentioned

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Alpavit

Maple Island Inc.

Glanbia PLC

DMK Group

Saputo Inc

Carbery Group

Lactalis Ingredients

Olam Group

Davisco Foods International, Inc.

Milkaut SA

Leprino Foods Company

Milk Specialties Global

Arla Foods amba

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Abbott

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Titan Biotech

Charotar Casein Company

