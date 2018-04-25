WHIPgroup's InventLab™ Boosts Local Tech Startups

WHIPgroup founder Wes Whitmyer Jr explained that "while the firm tends to service the IP needs of large international companies, we saw the exciting growth in Stamford and wanted to share our expertise with local tech firms. Our recently-expanded offices are ideal for this purpose. We look forward to getting to know startup and technology businesses in our area, and to helping them with their intellectual property strategies."

The InventLab™ space includes high-tech conference rooms, a 3-D printer, glass-walled offices, 300Mb wireless Internet, event facilities, a full kitchen and free parking.

"We are thrilled that WHIPgroup has decided to invest in the growth of Stamford's Innovation District, and specifically, the local tech community," said Sam Gordon, program manager for Innovate Stamford. "Following in the footsteps of other top tech communities like Boston and Boulder, this program is a perfect fit for Stamford. We look forward to seeing companies thrive at WHIPgroup's InventLab™."



Applications for WHIPgroup's InventLab™ should be sent to inventlab@whipgroup.com. Further information about InventLab™ will be available online at whipgroup.com or in person at WHIPgroup's IP Eats™ Open House event on May 9 (register at ipeats.com).

About WHIPgroup: We are a global patent and trademark law firm committed to solving our clients' most complex IP problems in a creative and cost-effective manner. Our clients come to us for our superior technical and legal knowhow, and we leverage our skills with advanced cloud-based technology to obtain quality results. Every IP specialty is well represented at the firm with physicists, mechanical, civil, electrical, biomedical and chemical engineers, computer scientists, and trademark attorneys on staff.

CONTACT: inventlab@whipgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whipgroups-inventlab-boosts-local-tech-startups-300636296.html

SOURCE Whitmyer IP Group LLC

Related Links

https://www.whipgroup.com

