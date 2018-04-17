Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders' Meeting Results

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced the results of its annual stockholders' meeting, including the election of directors for the next year.

Whirlpool stockholders elected 14 individuals to the board of directors. Samuel R. Allen, Marc R. Bitzer, Greg Creed, Gary T. DiCamillo, Diane M. Dietz, Gerri T. Elliott, Jeff M. Fettig, Michael F. Johnston, John D. Liu, James M. Loree, Harish Manwani, William D. Perez, Larry O. Spencer and Michael D. White were elected to the board for one-year terms, expiring in 2019.

Allen, chairman and chief executive officer of Deere & Company, has served as a director since 2010; Bitzer, president and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation, has served as a director since 2015; Creed, chief executive officer of Yum! Brands, Inc., has served as a director since February 2017; DiCamillo, president and chief executive officer of Universal Trailer Corporation, has served as a director since 1997; Dietz, president and chief executive officer of Rodan & Fields, LLC, has served as a director since 2013; Elliott, former executive vice president, strategic advisor and chief customer officer at Juniper Networks, Inc., has served as a director since 2014; Fettig, executive chairman of Whirlpool Corporation, has served as a director since 1999; Johnston, former chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Visteon Corporation, has served as a director since 2003; Liu, chief executive officer of Essex Equity Management and managing partner at Richmond Hill Investments, has served as a director since 2010; Loree, president and chief executive officer of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., has served as a director since December 2017; Manwani, global executive advisor at Blackstone Private Equity Group, has served as a director since 2011; Perez, former president and chief executive officer of Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, has served as a director since 2009; Spencer, president of the Air Force Association, has served as a director since 2016; and White, former chairman, president and chief executive officer of DIRECTV, has served as a director since 2004.

Stockholders also voted to approve, on an advisory basis, Whirlpool Corporation's 2017 executive compensation; voted to approve the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Whirlpool Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for 2018; and voted to approve the Whirlpool Corporation 2018 Omnibus Stock and Incentive Plan. These vote results are preliminary; final results will be reported on a current report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the number one major appliance manufacturer in the world, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017.

