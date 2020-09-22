Whistleblower Lawyers at Fraud Reporting Firm Announces Launch of New Website, FraudReportingFirm.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud Reporting Firm, a law firm headquartered in New York that represents whistleblowers in national cases, has announced the launch of its new firm website, https://fraudreportingfirm.com. The firm is pleased to be able to offer representation to individuals nationwide who have information about fraud, waste, and abuse perpetrated against the federal government and the American public.

According to Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the firm's founder and one of its senior partners, "Fraudulent reporting, government contract fraud, and federal benefit program fraud are issues that cost the federal government and U.S. taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars annually. By launching fraudreportingfirm.com, we are seeking to connect with individuals who have information about corporate fraud, and who may be entitled to financial compensation if they come forward and file a whistleblower claim."

The firm's new website highlights the types of whistleblower cases its attorneys handle and provides information for individuals who believe they may have information about corporate fraud. This includes information about False Claims Act and Dodd-Frank Act violations, as well as whistleblower matters involving securities fraud, healthcare fraud, COVID-19 fraud, and cross-border issues.

As Dr. Oberheiden explains, "Several federal laws establish rights and protections for individuals who come forward as whistleblowers. For example, under the False Claims Act, whistleblowers can receive between 15% and 25% of the amount that the federal government recovers. Whistleblowers are entitled to file their complaints 'under seal,' and employers are prohibited from retaliating against employees who file whistleblower claims."

Several of the firm's attorneys, including Dr. Oberheiden, have extensive experience handling whistleblower cases. The firm's attorneys also include former federal prosecutors who previously handled large-scale whistleblower cases on behalf of the government.

Fraud Reporting Firm's whistleblower attorneys are available nights and weekends, and the firm is conducting initial consultations remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to www.fraudreportingfirm.com, the firm can be reached by phone at 718-571-8324, and Dr. Oberheiden can be reached directly at [email protected].

The information contained in this statement does not constitute legal advice. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. This information may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. All website disclaimers apply.

SOURCE Oberheiden P.C.