White House Welcomes Veterans Served by Wounded Warrior Project on April 26

"I am honored to host these wounded warriors who have made profound sacrifices to keep our people safe and our democracy secure," said President Donald J. Trump. "For more than a decade, the White House has proudly celebrated the Soldier Ride, where patients from military hospitals connect with local wounded veterans, building support systems to help veterans manage the visible and invisible wounds of war. These brave individuals don't ride alone on this mission. They move forward together, as a unit, just like they did during their military service, and I applaud and admire their resilience and solidarity."

Soldier Ride is an adaptive cycling program that encourages wounded veterans to push themselves beyond their comfort zones. Whether sitting on a traditional road bike or lying back on a customized recumbent bike, each is designed to accommodate varying degrees of injury.

"We are truly honored to celebrate our warriors and all that they have overcome at the White House today," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "This annual tradition sends a powerful message about the military-veteran support community and our nation's commitment to warriors and their families. Since our inception, WWP has invested $1.3 billion in programs and we are on pace to spend nearly $200 million in 2018. This continued investment reflects our commitment to connect, serve, and empower warriors and build on the successes of the last fifteen years of direct services and transformative programs."

To learn more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

About Soldier Ride

Soldier Ride® is a Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) program that empowers wounded veterans to become well-adjusted in body, receiving the care they need to maximize rehabilitation and live active and healthy lives. Learn more at http://woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/soldier-ride.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

