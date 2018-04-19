Whitney Tilson's Kase Learning To Host "The Art, Pain And Opportunity Of Short Selling" Best Ideas Conference

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kase Learning, an educational platform for investors created by veteran investor Whitney Tilson, will host The Art, Pain and Opportunity of Short Selling best-ideas conference on May 3 at the New York Athletic Club.

This full-day conference is the first of its kind dedicated solely to short selling and will feature some of the world's top short sellers who will share their wisdom, lessons learned, and best, actionable short ideas. Featured speakers include David Einhorn, Carson Block, Sahm Adrangi, Soren Aandahl, Ben Axler and many more.

Tilson said, "More than nine years into a bull market, with volatility rising and a possible trade war looming, a conference focused on short selling couldn't come at a better time."

Short selling has emerged from the shadows in recent years and, as Tilson points out, serves an important role in a well-functioning market. "Smart short sellers have, time and again, identified companies that have structural problems and sometimes identified outright frauds," said Tilson. "Think of Enron, WorldCom and Lehman Brothers."

The presenters at the conference will discuss the challenges of shorting in today's market and share their best short ideas.

Whitney Tilson, who launched and managed multiple hedge funds and mutual funds over nearly two decades, created Kase Learning as an educational platform offering seminars and conferences on investing to the next generation.

In addition to the conference, Kase Learning offers two seminars, "Lessons from the Trenches: Value Investing, Entrepreneurship & Life" and "How to Launch and Build an Investment Fund," both taught by Tilson and his partner Glenn Tongue.

For more information or to register for the conference, visit www.kaselearning.com

About Kase Learning:

Kase Learning was created by Whitney Tilson, a former investment manager with more than two decades of years of experience as a value investor, founding and managing numerous hedge funds and mutual funds. Kase Learning is an educational platform offering a range of programs for people interested in becoming better investors and launching and building a successful investment management business.

