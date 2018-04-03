Who Needs Data? Introducing the ROK TALK 360 Wi-Fi Only Plan

ROK TALK 360 is available online only for just $10 per month at https://rokmobile.com/talk360/. The plan includes unlimited calls, unlimited texts, 24/7 telemedicine services, pharmacy discounts and $100 in monthly ROK rewards discounts at more than a half-million retailers or restaurants.

The ROK Talk 360 Plan Includes:

Unlimited domestic calling and texting within the U.S.

Unlimited calling and texting from the U.S. to Canada

Unlimited calling to 60 countries, including Mexico , China and India

"Customers who want a second phone line over Wi-Fi and wireless customers who don't require data should really consider ROK TALK 360," said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder and Chairman of ROK Mobile. "This plan is a tipping point in the industry that distinguishes ROK Mobile from other carriers. By pairing key life services with a mobile platform, our hope is to make life easier for our customers."

ROK TALK 360 Wi-Fi Plans Connect Customers to Key Life Services

When they sign up online, ROK TALK 360 customers receive a dedicated phone number with an area code from a state they designate. There are no connection fees or hidden costs and it's completely free of advertising. The service delivers crystal-clear call quality anywhere in the world where Wi-Fi is accessible.

ROK TALK 360 customers also receive the value of important life services included in their $10 monthly plan. These services alone represent a $40 value that allow customers to:

Speak to a board-certified doctor 24/7/365 with Family Telemedicine services.

Available online from any location for a diagnosis and personalized treatment plan, including prescriptions for common medications when necessary.

Save on prescriptions for the entire household with Pharmacy Savings.

Up to 75 percent savings on name-brand and generic prescriptions at popular pharmacies like Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS and many more.

Get discounts and deals with ROK Rewards.

Digital coupons valued at $100 per month for use at more than 500,000 well-known national retail outlets and popular restaurants.

"ROK TALK 360 customers don't just say good-bye to data fees. They also get connected to important life services, all for just $10 each month," Kendrick said. "We think customers will find that value greatly beneficial in their lives."

About ROK Mobile

ROK Mobile was founded by seasoned business innovators John Paul DeJoria (John Paul Mitchell Systems, Patrón Tequila) and Jonathan Kendrick (British entrepreneur) as a lifestyle wireless company delivering value-added social services with wireless plans. ROK Mobile believes consumers should expect more from a carrier, and its plans go beyond standard connectivity services of talk, text, and data to include international calling, insurance, and other value-added services. For more information visit www.rokmobile.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For video b-roll go to http://rokmobile.news/howtoroktalk360/

