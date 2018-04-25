WHOA.com Acquires Midwest-Based Managed Services Provider Platinum Systems Inc.

Platinum Systems is a Managed Services Provider that provides on-site and remote IT support to its customer base. These management capabilities have become increasingly desirable to customers looking to move to the cloud but lack the necessary internal virtualization capabilities. Platinum Systems also provides managed services for cloud and cloud backup, which compliment WHOA's current portfolio of secure cloud computing services.

"While demand for cloud services is higher than ever, the ability for IT departments to handle many of the aspects of cloud deployments has not progressed at the same pace," said Mark Amarant, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of WHOA.com. "The highly capable Platinum Systems team will provide our prospects and clients with options for additional support when moving to WHOA's Cyber Secure Cloud PlatformTM."

"We're thrilled to be joining the WHOA.com Family," says Matt Carlson, President & CEO of Platinum Systems. "Our clients will continue to receive the same exceptional support and managed service that Platinum Systems has always provided but are now a part of a rapidly-growing, national secure cloud services company that pioneers new, innovative products and services. Customers will immediately gain access to a unified platform of cloud services including WHOA's patent pending Threat Observation PlatformTM, new disaster recovery options and virtualization capabilities along with WHOA's best-in-class cybersecurity, and compliance solutions. We are excited to take our MSP services nationwide with WHOA."

Through the acquisition, WHOA adds a talented group of hosted and managed services professionals. WHOA plans to retain all of Platinum Systems' current employees, including Mr. Carlson.

Platinum Systems has been serving customers in the Kenosha, Chicago, and St. Louis areas for the last 20 years. They are known for their exceptional customer service and dedication to helping their clients succeed by eliminating IT-related downtime, resulting in loyal, long-term clients.

WHOA is also pleased to share its acquisition of Hipskind Technology Solutions Group, which occurred in early 2018. Hipskind TSG is a Chicago based IT solutions provider with operations in the Midwest. Today, the WHOA Network of companies can now provide end to end IT solutions including Security & Compliance, Cloud, IT Managed Services and multi-vendor hardware purchases and support services.

About WHOA.com

WHOA.com is a leader in next-generation ISO 27001: 2013, HIPAA, and PCI DSS 3.2 secure cloud solutions. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class secure cloud services for business including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cloud Storage, Disaster Recovery, Security, and Compliance. The WHOA.com Threat Observation PlatformTM is a one-of-a-kind tool designed for our Secure Cloud customers providing visibility and transparency into cloud security. Our intuitive platform monitors threat severity, displays the total number of threats blocked, and shows where threats originated, by country and IP address.

