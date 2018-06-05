Why Cannabis Entrepreneurs and Advocates Are Hiring Freelance Scientists

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolabtree, a freelancing platform for Ph.D. scientists has reported that a growing number of organizations are seeking the assistance of freelance scientists in relation to the commercialization of cannabis products.

"We have seen a considerable increase in the number of cannabis projects over the last year. These have come predominantly from startups looking to make CBD food and healthcare products," states Ashmita Das, CEO of Kolabtree.

The legalization of cannabis usage in various countries has opened up new opportunities for businesses. According to ReportsnReports, the global medical marijuana market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 21.11 percent during the period 2018-2022. Healthcare professionals all over the world are advocating the use of medical cannabis for treating certain medical conditions. Entrepreneurs are also tapping into this fast-growing market by developing novel and innovative cannabis-derived products.

However, those involved in the legal cannabis market, which is still in its embryonic stages, often need some amount of support from knowledgeable specialists and experts. The Ph.D. freelance platform Kolabtree is helping medical cannabis researchers, entrepreneurs and activists hire freelance scientists from all over the world to help with secondary research, literature reviews, recipe formulation, and product development.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis. Unlike THC, which is the psychoactive, 'high'-inducing compound found in marijuana, cannabidiol is thought to have no mind-altering effects. Research has found that it can help relieve anxiety, combat stress, reduce inflammation and treat neurological conditions like epilepsy. While there has been much debate about the legal status of CBD, most states in the U.S. are able to access industrial hemp-derived CBD (with minimal THC content) without any problem. 29 states including Washington, D.C., have legalized medical marijuana. Using CBD for medical purposes was legalized in the U.K. in 2016. Countries around the world are considering changing their drug laws specific to CBD, for the several health benefits it offers.

In Texas, cannabidiol is currently prescribed specifically for epilepsy. A Texas-based psychiatrist and owner of a medical dispensary, who spent 22 years in the U.S. army, strongly believes that CBD should be used for treating PTSD and anxiety disorders in war veterans. To gather evidence to support his cause, he turned to Kolabtree. He hired a scientific researcher on Kolabtree, who provided him with a comprehensive literature review of all the research around the use of CBD for treating anxiety disorders. This information was then presented to the state senate committee, in an attempt to influence a change in the state's drug laws.

The medical cannabis market includes not just drugs and treatments derived from cannabis but also food and beverage products made with cannabidiol. Cannabidiol is being used in a variety of food products, including health drinks, protein bars, cookies, candy and even chocolate. These are being marketed primarily towards athletes to improve overall recovery and reduce stress.

Recently, a startup based in Denver, Colorado, hired a U.S.-based freelance food scientist on Kolabtree for help with formulating a ready-to-drink mix containing CBD. Other projects posted on Kolabtree include development of a hemp protein bar, development of hemp milk, formulation of cannabis tea, and optimizing the shelf stability of a fruit tincture containing cannabis. Kolabtree has also helped a U.S.-based client hire an India-based researcher to genetically categorize the entire scope of the cannabis plant. The budget for these projects ranged between $500 and $3500.

Cannabis-derived products are slowly becoming accepted by various states and countries around the world due to their efficacy in treating medical ailments. According to a Forbes report, spending on legal cannabis worldwide is expected to hit $57 billion by 2027. Kolabtree is enabling cannabis innovators and advocates to access high-quality expertise, and build their products and initiatives on sound, reliable research.

About Kolabtree

Kolabtree connects businesses and labs with freelance Ph.D.-qualified scientists all over the world. The platform has over 4,000 registered freelance doctorate degrees who are offering services such as statistical review, data analytics, literature search, writing, editing, scientific consulting and experimental design. Experts include scientists from the likes of NASA, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Cambridge, with expertise across disciplines including life science, data science, healthcare, social science, and physical science.

