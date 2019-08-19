Why Not Offer Make-a-Wish For Dying Adults?

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J. J. Spring's new novel, The Chocolate Shop, raises thought-provoking end-of-life questions including whether, out of love or respect, a terminally ill senior should have a final wish fulfilled.

The Chocolate Shop J.J. Spring

A middle-aged woman's comfortable life is turned upside down when she must witness the long lingering death of her husband. Searching for a better version of herself, she creates a service that fulfills the final wishes of terminal seniors—e.g. dancing with the Rockettes, skydiving, having sex—then lovingly helps them end their own lives. Laura must dodge the police who suspect she's committing second-degree murder, and an ex-wife of a client consumed with collecting on an insurance policy. Her rocky relationship with her prodigal daughter becomes even more tumultuous as the daughter condemns what she's doing: "You're not helping these people, you're holding them up to ridicule. Oh, and I may have made many mistakes in my life but there's one thing I can say. I never murdered anybody."

"Hypnotically compelling, evocative, and thought-provoking . . . Highly recommend."

- Midwest Book Review

"Exceptional Storytelling."

- Jon Land, USA Today bestselling author of the Murder She Wrote Series

J. J. Spring is a pseudonym for a successful author who writes in another genre. The idea for the book arose when J. J. was recording the oral history of an elderly relative. "She told me she always wanted to go to the Grand Canyon. Sadly, she was too feeble to transport there and soon thereafter passed away. I asked myself, if someone's last wish is to see the Grand Canyon, then they should be able to see the damn Grand Canyon."

