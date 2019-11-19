Why Traveling is No Longer a Pain in the Neck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieceful Pillow (http://piecefulpillow.com) announced today the launch of its new patent pending travel pillow, an innovative comfort product solution that features a groundbreaking mini pillow design providing travelers with maximum flexibility for head and neck support.

"According to the World Tourism Organization, there were a record 1.4B international tourist arrivals in 2018. With that number of travelers worldwide, it is no surprise that many people seek ways to improve their travel comfort and reduce head, neck and back pain," said John Fuller, Pieceful Pillow co-founder. "Traditional neck pillows do not provide enough head and neck support. Pieceful Pillow was designed to solve a huge problem that plagues all traditional neck pillows – the substantial gap left between the pillow and your head."

Pieceful Pillow offers these convenient features:

Groundbreaking design introducing detachable mini pillows

Soft and smooth fastening pads positioned optimally for head and face

High quality memory foam construction

Ergonomic tightening strap allowing for tightening and loosing with ease

Simple one-handed release buckle

Machine washable covers for both main and mini pillows

"The breakthrough design includes two detachable mini pillow pieces that are shaped with two contoured curvatures on either side, each with their own angle and gradient," said Bryce Wells, Pieceful Pillow co-founder. "A high level of flexibility and customization is offered by the freedom to choose the position of each mini pillow along with each mini pillow's contour options. Whether traveling by airplane, car, bus or train, Pieceful Pillow allows you to truly customize your comfort and reduce travel fatigue."

Other applications for the mini pillow pieces include arm and elbow rests, keyboard wrist pads, and sleeping chin guards.

About Pieceful Pillow

Pieceful Pillow is a product development start-up providing customizable travel pillow product solutions. Leveraging innovative design and breakthrough product solutions, Pieceful Pillow delivers enhanced and improved comfort for travelers worldwide. For more information, visit http://piecefulpillow.com

