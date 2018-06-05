Wi-Charge Launches will-it-charge.com, a New Website Showcasing its "Power at a Distance" technology

"The short videos at will-it-charge.com showcase meaningful wireless power at a distance," said Yuval Boger, Chief Marketing Officer, Wi-Charge. "While it may look like magic, it is very real. With Wi-Charge, you can power phones, wireless speakers, smart home devices and much more from across the room."

Wi-Charge uses focused beams of infrared light to deliver ample power at several meters. These power levels are enough to charge everyday wireless devices. Wi-Charge transmitters deliver power to receivers embedded in devices or connect to an existing charging port. The power transmitters automatically identify and charge multiple devices at the same time.

US and international regulatory bodies have approved Wi-Charge technology for consumer use.

To submit an idea for a will-it-charge.com video or enjoy the existing videos, visit us here: http://www.will-it-charge.com.

To learn more about Wi-Charge and submit an application to partner with the company, visit: http://www.wi-charge.com.

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge, the far-field wireless power company, was founded with the goal of enabling automatic charging of mobile and IoT smart devices. Our patented wireless power technology can deliver ample power to multiple client devices up to several meters away. Our OEM-ready wireless power modules enable mobile and IoT devices to seamlessly recharge themselves without user intervention. With Wi-Charge, power cords and battery changes may soon become a thing of the past. Visit www.wi-charge.com for more information.

