WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Federal Contracts for Identity Management Credentialing Services

Caroline Godfrey, Chief Security Officer, WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, stated, "WidePoint has been an approved and trusted issuer of U.S. Government strong authentication credentials since 1999 and a provider of IdM credentialing services since 2006. WidePoint is honored by these contract renewals and looks forward to continuing to deliver our demonstrated superior services for agencies across the federal government."

"Identity management is a cornerstone of WidePoint's Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) Framework," said Mr. Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation. "WidePoint has developed a unique and highly customizable approach for deploying PIV-I credentials that provides enhanced security and compliance."

Jason Holloway, President and Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, stated, "WidePoint is excited to develop new opportunities through our validation, authentication and credentialing contracts to showcase how TM2 provides complete end-to-end authentication and management for the mobile environment."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

