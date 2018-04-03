WidePoint Awarded Task Order by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Mr. Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation, stated, "WidePoint's wireless management services are integral to how CBP derives maximum value from mobile resources. WidePoint is honored to work with the CBP team and remains committed to delivering for CBP, the largest federal law enforcement agency of DHS."

Mr. Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, noted, "CBP is recognized for providing leadership throughout the federal government on mobility best practices. WidePoint is excited to work with CBP to showcase how our TM2 framework provides the enhanced security and service essential to managing the mobile environment."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

