Wild Horse Labs® Inc.'s Accelerate Your Business group and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) announces its new partnership.

IRVINE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES and OCEANSIDE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Horse Labs Inc. and ADP are pleased to announce their partnership to deliver innovative solutions for businesses. By combining Wild Horse Labs' expertise, connections, and money in accelerating business growth, with ADP's industry-leading provider of human resources, payroll, management software and services, the two companies are collaborating to bring unprecedented value to their customers.

For more information: https://info.adp.com/franchise?fid=Wild-Horse.

"We are thrilled to partner with ADP to leverage their proven expertise," said Mike Miller, Principal, Wild Horse Labs. "Our collaboration will enable us together to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, while driving growth and profitability for both all."

Sarah Timko, District Manager, ADP, echoed the sentiment, adding, "We are excited to collaborate with Wild Horse Labs and leverage their deep understanding of how to accelerate business growth. Our partnership will enable us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive value for our customers and enhance their competitiveness in the marketplace."

The partnership between Wild Horse Labs and ADP will focus on advising, providing needed support, and tools necessary to help our clients grow profitably. Through this collaboration, the two companies will leverage their complementary strengths to develop innovative solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing businesses today.

About Wild Horse Labs Inc.
When you need Expertise - Connections – Money
Wild Horse Labs® Inc. is a leader in advising businesses how to grow profitably, with leadership development support. Our company provides business owners and their teams with customized solutions they need to assess and grow their businesses, including interactive coaching, resources, and online support. Horse Labs Inc. is based in Oceanside, Los Angeles, Irvine, and San Diego California, and has advised and coached 1,000's of businesses worldwide, in person or virtually.

For more information: www.wildhorselabs.com.

Contact:

Mike Miller

Experience:

www.thetop100magazine.com/mike-miller

Email:

[email protected]

Phone:

+1 818-720-1707

About ADP
Helping organizations of all types and sizes to unlock their potential.
ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite human resources, payroll, time, tax, and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics, and compliance expertise.

Contact:

Sarah Timko

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Wild Horse Labs Inc

