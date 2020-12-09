Wimple (Wealth made Simple™) Launches Digital Financial Directory, Lands Enterprise Deal, and Attracts Nearly 1000 Financial Professionals in Just 3 Months

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wimple, Wealth made Simple ("Wimple," "Wealth made Simple"), was recently launched to revolutionize how people find, process and take action on financial knowledge and information. Through the easy-to-use platform, investors and consumers can ask financial questions, browse educational content, and review and connect with top financial professionals in their area.

Wealth made Simple

Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe said, "We're happy to contribute to the overall success of the platform, it's filling a void in the financial services space, we've already connected with several inquiries from the platform."

The addition of Beacon Point Advisors will provide over 20 additional RIA offices to the directory. With inquiries from households representing over $480 million in collective assets and hundreds of questions already being asked in the forum, Beacon Pointe Advisors will now be able to answer and connect with people looking for financial advice on the platform.

Phillip Flakes, Co-Founder and CEO of Wimple, said, "At Wimple, it is our mission to connect people with financial services professionals they can trust. The addition of Beacon Pointe on the platform is an example of our commitment to providing financial knowledge to the masses."

WEALTH MADE SIMPLE

Wimple recognizes the challenges people face when looking for financial advice. Whether searching for a financial advisor or looking for information in a DIY manner, the information can be daunting, and in most cases doesn't result in an actionable step for the consumer to find real answers based on their unique situation. Wimple addresses these issues by providing a single platform that provides:

Peer reviewed financial directory consisting of Financial Advisors, Insurance Agents, CPA's and Tax Professionals

Q&A Forum for anyone to ask financial questions and receive answers from the professionals in the directory

Educational content, resources, and calculators

A CHANGING INDUSTRY

The Financial Services landscape has changed dramatically over the years. Robo platforms and DIY financial planning software make planning more accessible, but it's not enough. According to Nicholas Gudz, Co-founder of Wimple, Financial Professionals will now have a platform to promote their brand and grow their businesses.

"We're excited to bring this platform to financial professionals that strive to make a difference for the lives of anyone and everyone having questions about their financial situation," said Gudz. "Wimple will help the financial community gain exposure and ultimately provide advice to the masses. We are truly excited to build out an industry changing platform."

About Wimple, Wealth made Simple™ - Wimple is a San Diego-based, digital financial services directory that connects people with financial professionals. Created by entrepreneurs Phillip Flakes and Nicholas Gudz, who previously Founded Succession Link, the largest digital marketplace for Financial Advisors to Buy, Sell, and Merge, which was acquired in 2018. For more information, please visit www.wimple.com.

About Beacon Pointe - Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the largest independent Registered Investment Advisory firms (RIAs) in the nation working with institutions, defined contribution plans, individuals and families. We provide full service financial planning and research driven investments allowing our clients to make important and informed strategic decisions. For more information, please visit https://beaconpointe.com/

Media Contacts

Nicholas Gudz

[email protected]

917-723-4425

SOURCE Wimple

Related Links

http://www.wimple.com

