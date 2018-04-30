WinCo Foods names Grant Haag new President

The naming of Haag to the post is the culmination of an intensive two-year process at WinCo Foods to identify the right person. The three final candidates for the position were thoroughly vetted and each worked incredibly hard, under close scrutiny from the WinCo Board, to make sure that the best-suited individual was selected.

"We firmly believe that Grant is the right choice to lead the Company into the future," said Goddard.

Haag is a 34-year veteran of WinCo Foods and has served in several positions, including Produce Department Manager, NW Division/Oregon Produce Supervisor, Vice President of Produce Operations and District Manager, Northwest Division. In September 2015, Haag was appointed Senior Vice President of Department Operations for WinCo Foods. Haag serves on the Board of Directors for the WinCo Foods Foundation, a 501(C)(3) charitable organization, created to support and assist WinCo employee owners and the communities in which WinCo operates. He also serves on the Oregon Executive Committee for the "City of Hope" charity foundation, which provides support to one of the world's leading biomedical research and cancer treatments centers.

