Windtree to Host a Conference Call on December 11, 2019 to Provide Development Programs and Financial Update

WARRINGTON, Pa., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, will host a conference call and webcast (including a slide presentation) at 8:00 AM EST on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 to provide updates on its acute cardiovascular and pulmonary clinical programs, the recently announced $26.4 million private offering and other business initiatives.

To participate in the live call and take part in the question and answer session, dial (844) 802-2436 (domestic) or (412) 317-5129 (international). The live webcast, including a slide presentation, can be accessed at http://windtreetx.investorroom.com/events.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible one hour after completion through December 18, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and referencing conference number 10137420. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at http://windtreetx.investorroom.com/events.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical and medical device company focused on the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. Windtree has three lead clinical development programs spanning respiratory and cardiovascular disease states, including istaroxime, a novel, dual-acting agent being developed to improve cardiac function in patients with acute heart failure and cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF®, an innovative combination drug/device product candidate that is designed to deliver the Company's proprietary synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant noninvasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS); and rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product being developed to target hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles in the important group of patients with resistant hypertension. Windtree also has multiple pre-clinical programs, including potential heart failure therapies delivered orally that are based on SERCA2a mechanism of action.

