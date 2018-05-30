Wines of Alsace Rocks New York City with Month-Long Campaign in June

Situated between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River, Alsace's signature is its aromatic white wines: dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, spicy Gewurztraminer are the main varieties, though elegant Pinot Noir serves as the region's sole red grape. The wines run the gamut in style, from easy-drinking and affordable AOC Alsace wines and complex Grand Cru bottlings, to traditional method Cremant d'Alsace bubblies and luscious late harvest wines.

On top of this, Alsace is home to one of the most diverse terroirs in the world with 13 distinct soil types. This gives winemakers the ability to match grape variety with soil, creating combinations that are truly unique and specific to an individual vineyard plot.

"No other wine producing region on earth offers the spectrum of flavor and breadth of terroir that Alsace does," remarks Master Sommelier and Alsace Ambassador Joshua Nadel, who is currently the Beverage Director at NoHo Hospitality Group in New York. "Numerous, unique noble varieties are grown, yielding wines which are accessible in youth and which age for decades in bottle. Wine styles are correspondingly diverse; sparkling vs. still, dry vs. off-dry vs. sweet."

"Moreover, the wines continue to be incredibly affordable, buoyed by the current generation of growers committed to natural and sustainable farming," Nadel continues. "The ability to pair food with the wines of Alsace is unequaled by any region around the world."

Wines of Alsace created a fresh look—featuring different soil types in the shape of the quintessential flute d'Alsace bottle—specifically for the program. In coming years, Alsace Rocks will travel to other key markets for Alsace wines and produce a similarly compelling campaign.

From June 1st to 30th, the Alsace Rocks campaign will feature:

Complimentary Wine Tastings : Starting Friday, June 1st, free tastings—led by wine educator and Alsace Ambassador Beth von Benz—will be held at dozens of New York City's top wine shops. A full list of the tastings can be found here.

Restaurant Offerings: Select restaurants around the city will be offering a taste of Alsace at incredible prices. Special menus include regional specialities such as tarte flambee with a glass of Cremant d'Alsace and by-the-glass regional flights. A full list of offerings can be found here, and new specials will be added regularly.

Pop-Ups: Rub shoulders with Alsace winemakers and representatives at two pop-ups, open to the public:

Alsatian Invasion: Cr e mant d 'Alsace Take-Over at Air's on Monday, June 25th from 5-7 pm : Get bubbly with 8 different Cremant d'Alsace sparkling wines representing a range of styles for $35, including snacks and an Alsace Rocks tote. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

: Get bubbly with 8 different Cremant d'Alsace sparkling wines representing a range of styles for $35, including snacks and an Alsace Rocks tote. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Alsace: Outta This Earth at Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels on Tuesday, June 26th from 6-9 pm : Get your hands dirty with a range of terroir-focused wines, paired with a variety of snacks, for the price of $30. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and include an Alsace Rocks tote.

Walk-Around Tasting and Masterclasses: Trade and media will be invited to a walk-around tasting featuring over 150 Alsace wines from all varieties and styles, and Alsace producers will man a soil station to showcase terroir's impact on the bottlings. Two masterclasses—one on the ageability of Alsace wines and a second on terroir's affect on Riesling specifically—will be co-hosted by Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace Head Oenologist and Chief Educator Thierry Fritsch and Master Sommelier Joshua Nadel.

Digital partnerships, social media programs and media relations to support all events and activations

For more information, please visit www.AlsaceRocks.com and follow Wines of Alsace on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



