Wines Of Sicily Brings Flavors Of Home To Fall Bonberi Mart Pop-Up

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Sicily and Bonberi Mart, two brands rooted in bringing sustainable, yet approachable goods to wine and food-lovers, are partnering to give New Yorkers a taste of Sicily with a pop-up featuring the brands' plant-based wine and food. People outside of New York can follow along on social and enter for a chance to win one of Wines of Sicily's Apartment Dweller Cellars.

"Sicilian wines are hidden gems that I'm hoping more people will discover through this partnership, and they get extra points for naturally being sustainable wines," said Nicole Berrie, food and wellness tastemaker and founder of Bonberi.com and Bonberi Mart. "My go-to white is Grillo, because of its easy-drinking versatility – swap it in for a Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc and try it with our signature Chickpea Nicoise bowl. And for a Syrah-like red, you can't beat the super drinkable Nero d'Avola."

October 4 through October 17, anyone can stop by Bonberi Mart to learn more about Wines of Sicily, sign-up for a tasting and try Bonberi's plant-based menu item inspired by the charming, Mediterranean island of Sicily. The Bonberi Mart Sicilian Shiitake Ragu is available only during the pop-up and features gluten-free pasta, tempeh ragu, fresh zucchini, peas, herbs and toasted pine nuts over a bed of arugula.

Those outside of New York can follow along on Instagram at @winesofsicily, @bonberimartdaily, and @bonberi, where Berrie will share scenes of the pop-up happenings. In addition, people can enter for the chance to win one of four Apartment Dweller Cellars. Part home décor, part wine fridge, this stylish piece of furniture holds 12 bottles of wine and is designed for small apartment dwellers who are short on space and big on style. To enter, simply like and comment on @winesofsicily's Apartment Dweller Cellar announcement post across social media channels.

"Wines of Sicily offers a rich mosaic of flavors ripe for discovery by more Americans, and we know Nicole's fans have evolved and adventurous palates when it comes to wine and food, so we are excited about this partnership," said Antonio Rallo, president of Wines of Sicilia DOC, whose members protect, promote, and enhance the denomination of origin Sicilia DOC. "As an island, Sicily is abundant in natural resources, with a diversity of landscapes and microclimates that yield a great variety of red and white wines that stand out for consistency, quality and value."

Discover Wines of Sicily at your local wine shop by looking for "Sicilia DOC" on the label, and if you are in New York, visit the Bonberi Mart X Wines of Sicily pop-up from 8AM to 6PM ET daily, Oct. 4-17, 2021, at 321 W. 11th Street, New York, NY 10014. To explore Sicily and Sicilian wines further, visit www.winesofsicily.com.

About DOC Sicilia

Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC "Sicilia," recognized by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies, aims to strengthen the identity of Sicilian wines, while improving their quality, image and market position. The DOC Sicilia designation introduced in November 2011 includes lower maximum yields per hectare compared with the former IGT regulations. This way, winegrowers aim is quality improvement of their wines in spite of production yields. One of the primary objectives of the consortium is to take the name and brand of the DOC throughout Italy and all over the world. For further information, please visit Wines of Sicily .

About Bonberi and Bonberi Mart

Bonberi is an NYC-based multimedia brand devoted to making clean eating and clean living, approachable and fun! Bonberi Mart, is a modern-day ECO-RESPONSIBLE convenience store carrying grab-and-go salads and grains bowls, Grass Roots Juicery raw, cold-pressed juices and smoothies, VEGAN snacks and NON-TOXIC household, pantry and apothecary items for everyday life. HIPPIE but not woo woo. SUSTAINABLE but not dogmatic. HEALTHY but not complicated. We've done the vetting for you. No hyper-processed ingredients, synthetic flavors or fragrances or preservatives you can't pronounce. Here, we love whole, organic and seasonal foods in simple dishes designed to aid digestion, boost indulgent cleansing and most importantly, taste good! After all, #HEALTHISWEALTH

