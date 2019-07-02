WingMen Dumps Amazon for YouTube

Passion Play Media has pulled the show from Amazon and launched a YouTube channel called "WingMenTV".

Wolfe Brothers Entertainment has accepted this decision by its distributing partner. Passion Play Media believes that the future of media and entertainment lies in emulating the success of those all-powerful Hollywood studios which dominated Hollywood's golden age.

In this age of constant digital disruption and change, these two companies see that there is no choice but to vertically integrate every aspect of the production and distribution process and put "WingMenTV" in every person's pocket for free.

Passionplay Media is a privately held company that has funded and fully produced the series "WingMen" We welcome all inquiries with a timely response and an open mind. We are also seeking a talent agency to represent our series.

BESTTVSHOWEVER.COM

SOURCE Passionplay Media

Related Links

www.besttvshowever.com

