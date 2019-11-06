WinterFest 2019 - DECEMBER 13-15, 2019 - The Colorado Chautauqua presents a weekend of holiday festivities in Boulder's most magical setting!

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Chautauqua is pleased to offer three days of festive, free and affordable activities for those in search of some old-fashioned holiday cheer. Step into a horse-drawn carriage for a ride through the historic Chautauqua campus; glide across Boulder's only outdoor skating rink encircled by sparkling lights; treat the whole family to breakfast with Santa and a children's holiday concert with Jeff & Paige; take a tour of Chautauqua's charming historic cottages - all dressed up for the holiday season - and more!

Visitors to WinterFest 2019 can choose from individually ticketed and free events or opt for a one-day or weekend pass. The one-day pass includes the outdoor WinterFest Skate, a horsedrawn carriage ride, scavenger hunt and polaroid photo, while the weekend pass is a great choice for those who want to do it all but can't fit everything into one day.

"Chautauqua is a place for everyone and WinterFest 2019 is our way of thanking the community for supporting us over the past many years," notes Shelly Benford, Executive Director of the Colorado Chautauqua. "We hope people will come with their friends, families and loved ones, have lots of fun and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Free events include the first ever Chautauqua WinterFest Lighting Ceremony, accompanied by holiday music, on Friday Dec 13 at 5pm, Santa's Cottage, Cocoa and Crafts and Campus Tours. The Historic Cottage Tour is also free for children 12 and under, and WinterFest Skate is free for children three and under.

Visitors can pick up last-minute holiday gifts at the WinterFest Market in historic Missions House and dine casually from various food trucks. Guests can even take advantage of a WinterFest 2019 discount and stay the night in one of Chautauqua's recently remodeled cottages.

"We can't wait to welcome visitors to Chautauqua for WinterFest 2019, the first year of what we hope will become a cherished Colorado holiday tradition," says Liza Purvis, Chautauqua Director of Marketing and Communications.

What: WinterFest 2019

Where: The Colorado Chautauqua - 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80302

When: Friday, Dec 13 – Sunday, Dec 15, 2019; Lighting Ceremony – Friday, Dec 13, 5pm.

Tickets and full event schedule at chautauqua.com and Chautauqua Box Office: 303.952.1644

For more information: Liza Purvis – 303.952.1638

