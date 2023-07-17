Wipfli announces that two business units of Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions will join firm

News provided by

Wipfli LLP

17 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 advisory and accounting firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions to acquire their risk management and loan review services divisions.

The transaction adds 70 new members to Wipfli's existing risk management and loan review services team, bringing the firm's total practice size to more than 210 associates.

The Sheshunoff team will deepen Wipfli's established experience in risk management and loan review services for the financial services industry.

In addition to risk management and loan review services, Sheshunoff clients will have access to Wipfli's advisory services in organizational performance, executive coaching, digital transformation, audit and accounting, and data and analytics.

"We're so glad to have these two divisions of Sheshunoff as part of Wipfli," said Bob Cedergren, head of Wipfli's risk advisory services practice. "Their deep experience helping financial institutions reduce risk and drive financial improvement makes them an excellent fit for our firm. The strength of our combined teams' capabilities demonstrates our commitment to serve financial services clients as they navigate uncertainties in the regulatory and economic landscape." 

Sheshunoff brings more than 150 clients to Wipfli's 900-client financial institutions practice.

"We are looking forward to Sheshunoff joining our firm," said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli's managing partner. "Their strong reputation and business approach in financial services will be a great fit at Wipfli. Their deep bench in risk management and loan review services will help us connect with a broader client base, enabling us to introduce a larger range of consulting services including digital, cybersecurity, cloud computing and outsourced accounting services. Working together, we'll be well-positioned to support them."

About Wipfli LLP
Wipfli is a top 20 advisory and accounting firm that helps clients transform through people, digital, financial and organizational optimization.

Media Contact
Wipfli
Sara Snyder
[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli LLP

