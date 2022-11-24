Wire Harness Market Size to Grow by USD 35.17 Billion, 47% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Nov 24, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wire harness market size is expected to grow by USD 35.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by application (automotive, telecom, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download a Free Sample Report
APAC will lead the wire harness market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of several domestic car manufacturers, rising smartphone penetration, and a rapid increase in subscribers from rural areas. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the wire harness market in APAC.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000
The automotive segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rapid growth of the automotive industry. Devices such as GPS, speakers, advanced automated controls, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) use wire harnesses to transmit electrical power or signals from one point to another. A body harness is used in power windows, dashboards, door locks, and all interior electrical components, while a chassis harness is used in the rear and front of the chassis. Similarly, an engine harness in fuel injection systems, speed sensors, cruise control systems, and lock braking systems. The growing use of electronic components in vehicles has also led to an increase in the demand for wire harnesses in the automotive industry.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a Free Sample Report
The increasing automotive sales are driving the growth of the wire harness market. The market is witnessing rapid technological advances and upgrades of existing equipment, which is expected to increase the adoption of wire harnesses during the forecast period. Wire harness enables the transmission of energy and communication between the components in vehicles. Developing countries such as China and India constitute a major share of the market growth owing to a rapid increase in economic activities and increasing income levels. In addition, governments of various countries are banning older vehicles to reduce pollution, which will further support the market growth during the forecast period.
The increasing use of wire harnesses in the EV sector is a key trend in the market. Governments of many countries, such as the US, China, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, have taken initiatives to promote EVs by offering various subsidies to manufacturers and buyers. The growing demand for EVs will lead to an increase in the demand for wire harnesses. Government policies, along with environmental concerns, will further propel the demand for EVs during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Report
Copper Alloy Wire Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The copper alloy wire market share is expected to increase by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric wire and cable market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%. This report extensively covers segmentation in North America by end-user (electrical appliances, construction, automotive, and others), product (power cable, electronic wire, building cable, and others), and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).
|
Wire Harness Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 35.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.7
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Molex LLC, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Pacific Insight Electronics Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aptiv Plc
- Exhibit 97: Aptiv Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Aptiv Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Aptiv Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Fujikura Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Lear Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Lear Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Lear Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Lear Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Lear Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Lear Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Leoni AG
- Exhibit 116: Leoni AG - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Leoni AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Leoni AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Leoni AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Nexans SA
- Exhibit 120: Nexans SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Nexans SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Nexans SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Nexans SA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Yazaki Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Yazaki Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 YURA Corp.
- Exhibit 135: YURA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: YURA Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: YURA Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 143: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article