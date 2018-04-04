Wireless Telecommunication Towers Market is Projected to Rise

According to data compiled by Future Market Insights, mobile data usage is increasing nearly 35 - 40% annually due to consumer demands for consistent online services and access. The demands are causing service providers to expand their technology, as network connectivity has gone from the early stages of 2G to the incoming 5G network. The rapid development of data connectivity has prompted telecommunication providers to race to be the first to launch the next network technology. According to Research and Markets the global telecommunication towers market to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% until 2021. Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTC: TOWTF), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBA)

As networks moves onto the next stage, more and more wireless infrastructure will be required to able to provide strong and wide range services. "Delivering the promised performance improvements of 5G through high-band spectrum, on the other hand, would require a fundamentally different architecture with much denser networks - something like 15 to 20 sites per square kilometer in highly populated urban environments, as opposed to two to five sites today." said analysts from McKinsey & Company.

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: TOWTF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: TO). Yesterday the company announced breaking news that "it has signed a definitive agreement further to the previously announced letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire a Mexican-based private tower company.

The Mexican-based tower company, which owns, builds and leases cellular towers to the telecom industry in Mexico, includes a Master Lease Agreement ("MLA") with AT&T permitting it to be granted direct Build-To-Suit ("BTS") opportunities for AT&T.

AT&T entered Mexico in 2015 by purchasing wireless operator Iusacell and the wireless assets of Nextel Mexico for a total of about $4.4 billion. Additionally, AT&T plans to invest as much as $3 billion to upgrade its network, improving LTE coverage to reach about 100 million users by 2018, up from around 51 million users currently."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Earlier this year, the company announced that it closed 2017 with another quarter of strong Verizon Wireless customer growth and retention, and with core and emerging businesses positioned for 2018 and beyond. For fourth-quarter 2017, Verizon reported EPS of $4.56, compared with $1.10 in fourth-quarter 2016. Verizon reported a net increase of 1.2 million retail postpaid connections in fourth-quarter 2017. Net phone additions of 431,000 included 647,000 smartphones, compared with 456,000 smartphone additions in fourth-quarter 2016. Total retail postpaid net adds in fourth-quarter 2017 included 193,000 tablet and 550,000 other connected device net adds, led by wearables.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. Last year, AT&T, Verizon and Tillman Infrastructure have entered into a joint agreement to build hundreds of cell towers, with the potential for significantly more new site locations in the future. Tillman, owner and operator of towers, small cells and smart cities infrastructure, has agreed to construct these towers to-suit with AT&T and Verizon, which have committed to leasing and co-anchoring the co-located towers. These new structures will add to the overall communications infrastructure in the U.S., and will fulfill the need for new locations where towers do not exist today. They also will serve as opportunities for the carriers to relocate equipment from current towers.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communications real estate. The company's global portfolio includes over 150,000 sites and is experiencing steady growth. In addition to leasing space on towers, the company provides customized collocation solutions through its in-building systems, outdoor distributed antenna systems and other right-of-way options, managed rooftops and services that speed network deployment. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, American Tower has offices across the United States and in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa and Uganda.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBA) is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure - that includes towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA supports wireless technologies that keep people, businesses and municipalities connected. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, SBA has operations and offices across North, Central and South America. On February 26, 2018, the company reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $443.1 million compared to $416.5 million in the year earlier period, an increase of 6.4%. Site leasing revenue in the quarter of $414.1 million was comprised of domestic site leasing revenue of $333.5 million and international site leasing revenue of $80.5 million.

