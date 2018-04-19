Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable June 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 14, 2018. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable July 31, 2018, to stockholders of record on July 13, 2018.