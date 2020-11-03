With an Increase in COVID-related Incidents, Connect Up Launches SafeDistance to Help Mitigate Risk

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fight against COVID isn't over. With a second wave due to hit and many businesses struggling to reopen safely, it begs to question – how can we help businesses adapt and be prepared for their return? SafeDistance is a great option.

Connect Up is a workplace safety technology company that has adapted their technology and algorithms to create a physical distance awareness device that provides private contact tracing options.

Two people using SafeDistance

"Many employees are nervous about returning to work. Employers are nervous about the risk of reopening too soon. There are many tools out there that provide contact tracing," Says CEO Ognjen (Ogi) Grba. "However, it many of these devices don't aid in self-regulating physical distancing. Some won't even work without setting up a complicated infrastructure. SafeDistance can work without any infrastructure – making it as easy as taking it out of the box and powering the device on."

SafeDistance, is a small easy to use and deploy device that works in one of two modes – standalone and contact tracing. It uses the device ID to create a report based on other devices it has come into contact with. Should an outbreak occur, a company can easily trace what devices have come into contact and take the appropriate actions.

"We know that in the US citations for COVID violations are on the rise. More than $1.2 million in penalties have been issued. In addition to the safety of employees, companies cannot afford this unexpected expense and the loss of potential revenue right now. SafeDistance provides a bridge to help lower that risk using the latest technologies." Mr. Grba continues.

Connect Up Technologies is an Irvine, CA based safety technology company. Founded in 2018, their mission is to innovate safety and health in the workplace. Their connected workforce solution focuses on employees' safety, health and performance using the latest advancements in data collection and Embedded Artificial Intelligence. With real-time alerts, reports and OSHA form pre-population, they are looking to revolutionize safety cultures in high risk industries. Using proprietary algorithms and patented technology, their connected PPE and wearables help to address injuries, fraud and theft in the workplace.

