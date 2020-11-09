With Family Gatherings Canceled, Korean in Me Helps Families Create Special Memories this Holiday Season

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Is a virtual celebration the same as an off-line one? As Thanksgiving looms around the corner, many families are wondering how to create lasting memories with their loved ones, despite social distancing.

Many large group gatherings for holidays, celebrations, and weddings have had to be canceled. Birthday celebrations don't seem to have the same excitement or fun when they are held on zoom, and even major holidays can feel the same as any other day. Parents especially are concerned that their children are losing out on precious childhood memories and photographs.

During such a time, one online clothing store called the Korean In Me is helping families to make any day or occasion special and leave behind beautiful photographs through their special traditional clothing called Hanbok.

The Hanbok refers to traditional Korean cultural clothing for men, women, and children. In a time of mass produced 'fast fashion,' the hanbok outfit is an artisan-made customary Korean outfit that is characterized as a 'beautiful cultural treasure worn on the body'.

The traditional and modern designs of hanbok utilize the natural dyes, including a rich profundity of shading not found in high road clothing. The material is cut so that the wearer gives off an impression of being gracefully floating on air. As a result, hanbok has become popularly known as semi-formal outfits that can turn any wearer into a princess or prince from another era.

The Korean In Me is the #1 leading online Hanbok clothing store, for women's hanbok, men's hanbok, children's hanbok, and modern hanbok, and they have been helping families make their at-home celebrations special through their beautiful attire.

Hanbok has been widely loved in the world of runway fashion and haute couture due to the style's elegance and regal silhouettes. In 2015, the luxury fashion brand Chanel made the traditional Korean dress the main theme of its cruise collection. The growing popularity of hanbok has prompted fashion designers to create "modern hanboks" as contemporary, easy-to-wear versions. Internationally popular K-pop group such as BTS and Blackpink have been actively wearing hanbok outfits in their performances and music videos, prompting a whole generation of fans to love the hanbok.

Hanbok is generally worn during holidays, engagement parties, weddings, and birthday celebrations. Contrary to common belief, hanbok can be worn by anyone -- even those who are not of Korean heritage. Families worldwide are taking part in "hanbok parties" at home, dressing up their entire family in hanbok outfits that look beautiful in photographs.

Susan Kim, a mother in Palo Alto, recently threw an at-home birthday party for her 1-year-old daughter. The entire family dressed up in matching blue-toned hanbok from the Korean In Me and took many pictures for their family's treasured photo album. "I wanted to make it a special birthday for her, even if we couldn't invite anyone over. It was meaningful for us to get in touch with our Korean heritage and also feel like royalty in these beautiful outfits," shared Susan.

If you have been waiting for the right time to wear a hanbok, or looking for a way to make it a special occasion for your family, contact the team at The Korean In Me or visit them online at http://thekoreaninme.com/ .

About The Korean in Me

The Korean in Me is the world's leading online premium hanbok store. Its founders are dedicated to preserving the cultural legacy and craftsmanship of Korea's traditional hanbok clothing and sharing the styles of modern hanbok. To get more information about Korean fashion and hanbok, visit The Korean in Me's website .

Eric Lee

(916) 955-0179

[email protected]

Sacramento, CA

SOURCE Korean in Me

Related Links

http://thekoreaninme.com

