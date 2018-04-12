With Tax Day Approaching, Arizona Residents Have New Options for State Tax Payments

Point & Pay was selected through the Arizona State Treasurer's procurement process to provide this payment option for Arizona residents.

"Point & Pay has long served Arizona county and municipal taxpayers, including those in Apache, Cochise, Graham, Mohave, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Yuma counties and 15 municipalities around the state," said Kevin C. Connell, President, Point & Pay. "Now, we are honored to showcase our next-generation payment systems and top-quality customer service on the state level, and we look forward to other states joining Arizona as Point & Pay customers."

Point & Pay enables government agencies and utilities to accept electronic payments from consumers and businesses for taxes, registrations, licenses, utility bills, and other services and fees using credit and debit cards or electronic checks. Founded in 1999, the company has grown to provide over 3,000 payment applications for government clients nationwide.

About Point & Pay

Point & Pay enables government agencies and utilities to accept electronic payments from consumers and businesses for taxes, registrations, licenses, utility bills, and other services and fees using credit and debit cards or electronic checks - anytime, anywhere. The company was named one of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2016 by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.pointandpay.com.

