With the Addition of Principal Protected Solutions, RetireOne Offers RIAs and Fee-Based Advisors More Solutions for Managing Client Anxiety During Market Volatility

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A suite of fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) are now available on the RetireOne™ platform. The inclusion of fee-based and traditional FIAs as a portfolio option provides RIAs and fee-based advisors with a risk management solution for clients seeking downside protection with the possibility for tax-deferred investment growth, and the potential for guaranteed lifetime income.

"RetireOne is broadening our product offering to include new volatility-controlled solutions for RIAs," said RetireOne Chief Executive Officer David Stone. "We are expanding with FIAs to meet the demand for principal protection options that also offer the potential for growth above that of CDs or savings products. With recent market volatility, we are seeing a spike in demand for solutions like this that help keep investors on track and off the sidelines."

"FIAs offer our clients in or near retirement a conservative option for their portfolios. While these products may not be for everyone, we believe FIAs provide investors seeking peace of mind a measure of protection without having to forgo potential market upside," said RetireOne Senior Managing Director Kevin Hissong. "We believe FIAs can play an important role in investors' financial plans—allowing those who choose to stay invested to accumulate assets and stay on track for retirement—even in volatile markets."

FIAs allow policyholders to participate in potential gains from an underlying index, while also offering downside market protection. A FIA's indexed account is tied to a market index (depending on the product) rather than directly participating in a stock, bond or other market investment. This allows the FIA holder to capture any additional gains from participating in the index, while protecting the holder's principal.

