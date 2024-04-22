WOKA Whitewater Park Official Grand Opening: A Celebration of Watersports and Community Spirit

WATTS, Okla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) is announcing that the official grand opening event for the much-anticipated WOKA Whitewater Park is set for Friday, April 26, at 10 AM.

Located along the Illinois River, near Watts, Oklahoma, WOKA is set to become a premier destination for whitewater enthusiasts. Sitting on picturesque 30-acre site in the foothills of the Ozarks, WOKA features a 1,200-foot long, 100-foot-wide whitewater course, located just off the main river channel.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell are expected to be part of the special grand opening festivities, along with officials representing GRDA, the City of Siloam Springs and the Cherokee Nation. A major philanthropic contribution from the Walton Family Foundation, along with the cooperative efforts of these organizations helped to make WOKA a reality.

"We are excited for the grand opening of the WOKA Whitewater Park," said Governor Stitt. "Thanks to the GRDA and the Walton Family Foundation, Oklahomans and Arkansans can enjoy watersports like never before. I'm looking forward to joining our friends and partners to launch this exciting new chapter for families, tourists, and watersports athletes."

A highlight of the day's activities will be the "inaugural float" led by Governor Sitt and Lieutenant Governor Pinnell, to officially mark WOKA's grand opening. Music, food trucks and other concessions will also be a part of the event.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to WOKA," said GRDA Chief Administrative Officer Laura Hunter. "We are very excited about the opportunity to celebrate the partnerships that made this park possible, while also showing off one of the nation's premier whitewater attractions."

Join us for the official grand opening weekend and experience the adrenaline-pumping adventure of WOKA Whitewater Park! For additional information about the park, head to visitwoka.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

About WOKA Whitewater Park

Located in the picturesque setting of Watts, Oklahoma, WOKA, (acronym for the Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas) Whitewater Park is a beacon of adventure for water sports enthusiasts and families alike. Offering a diverse range of whitewater courses tailored to all skill levels, WOKA provides an exhilarating yet safe environment for everyone to enjoy. For more information, visitwoka.com .

