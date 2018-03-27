Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP), concerning the proposed acquisition of GGP by Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (Nasdaq: BPY). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, GGP shareholders will be entitled to elect to receive, either $23.50 per share in cash, or either one BPY unit or one new BPY U.S. REIT (BPR) share. The preliminary equity value is approximately $22.49 billion. The offer price of $23.50 per share is below GGP's 52-week high stock price of $24.26 per share and is below the median analyst GGP price target of $24.56 per share, and significantly below at least one analyst price target of $34.50 per share.
Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in GGP concerning the transaction. GGP's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.
Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits and has successfully ensured that investors receive the maximum compensation. Twelve Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2017 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.
Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.
Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Telephone: 212-759-4600|
Toll Free Tel: 877-370-7703
Toll Free Fax: 877-370-7704
Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-ggp-inc-by-brookfield-property-partners-lp-300620328.html
SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP
Share this article