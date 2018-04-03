Wolters Kluwer Launches Innovative Tax Law Research Practice Tool Estate & Gift Tax Plus for Tax Attorneys

Leveraging the extensive, industry-leading content of Wolters Kluwer's Federal Estate and Gift Tax Reporter, EGT Plus provides a centralized location for tax attorneys to monitor and understand statutory and regulatory changes. Its point-in-time capability allows users to instantly see a law or regulation in a particular year, and its redlining comparison tool highlights changes in a law or regulation, giving users the power to accurately assess client impact. Both of these capabilities increase user accuracy, efficiency and speed.

Available exclusively from Wolters Kluwer, EGT Plus, like Standard Fed Plus and State Tax Plus, is provided through a strategic partnership with Propylon, a market leader in legislative software solutions.

"With the passage of The Tax Cuts and Job Act, the most sweeping tax legislation in decades, it is more crucial than ever before that tax attorneys have the right tools and resources to monitor changes in the law quickly and efficiently," said Anand Daga, Senior Product Manager for Tax in Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer. "The addition of EGT Plus to our tax portfolio will equip our customers with a complete solution and eliminate the often time-consuming task of moving between documents, and facilitate greater depth and accuracy of understanding those changes. Wolters Kluwer is proud to partner with innovators like Propylon to merge our best-in-class content with new technologies to offer our customers new solutions that significantly improve customer outcomes."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer once more to provide the market with a uniquely synergistic tool for tax attorneys," said John Harrington, CEO of Propylon. "Wolters Kluwer's best-in-market breadth and depth of expert content, combined with our specialization in Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, has resulted in a comprehensive suite of solutions to increase the quality and accuracy of practitioners' legislative data analysis while also saving valuable time."

Standard Fed Plus was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in two categories, Best Legal Solution and Best Solution for Integrating Content into Workflow.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

