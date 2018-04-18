Wolters Kluwer Launches New Features for ftwilliam.com's Compliance Testing and Reporting Module

ftwilliam.com's Compliance Testing and Reporting Module helps users streamline census preparation and manage plans' testing and reporting with ease. The enhancements – which include a new Custom Report Writer and Payroll Data Accumulator, and new Distribution Processing features – will deliver cutting-edge technology to further increase the robust yet flexible functionality of the fully web-based software.

"ftwilliam.com is well known for its modern and intuitive software for pension and employee benefit professionals, and these new features to the Compliance Testing and Reporting module raise the bar higher for what retirement plan service providers should expect from a software platform," said Dom Cervi, Vice President of the Corporate Compliance Unit at Wolters Kluwer. "These enhancements directly result from Wolters Kluwer's commitment to listening to our customers to create new solutions that significantly improve their workflow and provide high-quality output."

The new features include:

New Custom Report Writer: Users can quickly edit a report on the fly, filter data easily, and format the report with ease.

New Payroll Data Accumulator: Users can upload data for each pay period, create contribution transactions in batches, compare and push data to a census, and review both pending and posted transactions.

Distribution Processing Features: The system has the ability to compute vested balance and forfeitures, and create transactions. Users can review, sort and edit data, calculate vested balance and forfeiture or lesser amounts.

ftwilliam.com will host live demonstrations of the Compliance and Reporting Testing Module, including the recent enhancements via Webex on the following dates:

May 3 @ 12:00pm CT: Register here

May 17 @ 12:00 pm CT: Register here

June 12 @ 12:00 pm CT: Register here

ftwilliam.com, a product suite of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan documents (retirement, welfare and non-qualified), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), and compliance testing and reporting software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support makes ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. TAG (Technical Answer Group) provides comprehensive answers to retirement plan questions. The TAG service also provides a fully-searchable database of over 4,000 previously asked questions, quick reference tools and charts, and daily news. For more information about ftwilliam.com and TAG, visit www.ftwilliam.com.

To learn more about the Compliance Testing and Reporting module on ftwilliam.com, visit: http://product.ftwilliam.com/products/compliance-testing-and-reporting/.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

