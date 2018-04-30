Wolters Kluwer's Standard Fed Plus Voted among Dewey B Strategic's Best Products of 2017

Standard Fed Plus is a proprietary point-in-time navigation and redlining comparison workflow tool that permits users to instantly see changes in federal tax laws, regulations and commentary. The tool eliminates the often time-consuming and labor-intensive task of moving between documents to identify changes in the law, and facilitates greater depth and accuracy of understanding of those changes.

"Standard Fed Plus is part of Wolters Kluwer's ongoing effort to introduce user-friendly and authoritative solutions to integrate accurate content into tax attorneys' workflow, and we are proud that it has been recognized among Dewey B Strategic's best products of 2017," said Anand Daga, Senior Product Manager for Tax in Legal Markets. "We developed this solution to help tax attorneys avoid risk, maximize profitability and provide a higher caliber of service to their clients. It's great to see from their votes that we've delivered successfully on this commitment."

Standard Fed Plus is anchored by the content of the Standard Federal Tax Reporter, the most recognized tax authority in the industry. Standard Fed Plus's unique calendar feature helps attorneys navigate the tax law back to 1986 and on a week-to-week basis going forward, instantly presenting laws, guidance and related cases for point-in-time research to analyze the impact of tax changes. It was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in two categories, Best Legal Solution and Best Solution for Integrating Content into Workflow.

Dewey B Strategic was created by editor and author Jean P. O'Grady in 2011. Jean P. O'Grady is currently Sr. Director of Information, Research & Knowledge at DLA Piper US, LLP. She has more than 30 years of experience developing strategic information initiatives for Am Law 100 law firms.

To learn more about Standard Fed Plus, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/product-family/Cheetah/Tax-Law/Standard-Fed-Plus.

