Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Support Company, McMedia Digital, Launches Amidst Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Marketing veteran, Mailynne Calvin, wants to help marketers have more time for themselves and better support marketing efforts for teams.

"Marketers constantly have to keep up with different platforms, new strategies and tasks. It also changes often. All that comes with digital marketing actions that need to happen every day, week and month," said McMedia Digital CEO, Mailynne Calvin. "Our intention is to give busy marketers support so they can further their own company's or their client's digital marketing efforts."

Digital Marketing Support for Busy Marketers & Agencies

McMedia Digital was launched as a support solution for marketing agencies and marketing teams who need help in marketing efforts for themselves and their own clients. To support marketers and other marketing agencies, McMedia Digital offers solutions that can be ordered directly off their website, with tasks being delivered within 48 hours of the initial order. The list of current services to support marketers and marketing agencies includes:

Digital reports

Hashtag research

SEO keyword research

Social media account setup

Facebook group setup

LinkedIn group setup

These services are the initial list of service offerings and the McMedia Digital team will be adding services to this list as clients' needs arise over time.

"Digital marketing is more important today than it has ever been before," says McMedia Digital CEO, Mailynne Calvin. "With so many traditional marketing opportunities being taken away by the pandemic, marketing teams need more focus on digital marketing, and are doing so with less time and support than they have had before. Since I have worked in digital marketing for clients for so long, I understand the pain points of marketing teams and how to better support their marketing efforts."

About McMedia Digital

McMedia Digital is a marketing support agency focused on helping marketers and marketing teams better support their own digital efforts and clients. McMedia Digital was started by digital marketing industry veteran, Mailynne Calvin, who has spent the last 11 years as a digital marketing consultant. Calvin has worked with businesses of all sizes and because of her experience, wants to help other marketers and marketing teams grow their own and their client's digital reach.

Contact:

Mailynne Calvin

CEO

McMedia Digital

(615) 390–7576

[email protected]

www.mcmediadigital.com

SOURCE McMedia Digital

Related Links

http://www.mcmediadigital.com

