Women In Defense welcomes applicants for Horizons scholarships

"We are excited for the funding we have to give these promising students and for our role in helping them make their career goals come true," said WID's Executive Director Rachel McCaffrey. As a former Air Force colonel and intelligence officer, "it's an honor to be part of the career paths of these bright women."

Since 1990, more than 130 awards totaling more than $310,000 have gone to Horizons applicants, who must:

Be female students enrolled at an accredited university or college, full or part time

Be a U.S. citizen

Be an undergraduate or graduate student; undergraduates must have at least junior-level status (60 credits)

Demonstrate interest in pursuing a career in national security or defense

Demonstrate financial need

Have a minimum 3.25 grade point average

Previous Horizons winners may apply for the scholarships.

Recipients will be notified in July and recognized during the annual WID Horizons Scholarship Celebration in August in Washington.

Applicants with questions should visit WomenInDefense.net and click on "HORIZONS." A downloadable application and instructions to submit for the scholarships are on this website.

ABOUT NDIA

The National Defense Industrial Association is the trusted leader in defense and national security associations. As a 501(c)(3) corporate and individual membership association, NDIA engages thoughtful and innovative leaders to exchange ideas, information and capabilities that lead to the best policies, practices, products and technologies for the safety and security of our nation. NDIA's membership includes corporate, government, academic and individual stakeholders. For more information, visit www.ndia.org

ABOUT WID

Women In Defense, an NDIA affiliate, supports the advancement and recognition of women in national security. WID provides women a business environment for professional growth through strategic networking, education and career development. WID cultivates leadership skills and relationships, mentoring and education through national and regional events. For more information, visit www.womenindefense.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-in-defense-welcomes-applicants-for-horizons-scholarships-300639166.html

SOURCE NDIA

Related Links

http://www.ndia.org

