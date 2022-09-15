CONCORD, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) proudly announces that its "Women With Drive Summit II – Driven by Mobil 1," hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. on October 5-6, is SOLD OUT!

Women in Motorsports North America Women With Drive Summit II Sold Out Lyn St. James, Co-Founder of WIMNA (photo by Medhi Casaurang)

"The Women With Drive Summit II – Driven by Mobil 1 is our main fundraiser this year to benefit WIMNA, which is a 501(c)3 public charity," said Lyn St. James, co-founder of WIMNA along with Beth Paretta. "The success of the summit underscores the importance the motorsports industry is placing on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The support we've received from stakeholders in the motorsports industry has been overwhelming."

Due to the demand, a waitlist was established for WIMNA/WWD II to accept requests - Click here.

WIMNA especially wants to thank its partners and sponsors:

Presenting/Host: Mobil 1 and Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sanctioning bodies/tracks: NASCAR, IMSA, INDYCAR, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sports Car Club of America, US Legends

OEMs: Ford, General Motors, KIA, Mazda, TRD

Suppliers/partners: Andersen Promotions, BOSCH, Busch Light , Firestone, Goodyear, Garage Graphics, Global Medical Response (GMR), Hagerty, HMS Motorsports, Phoozy, RaceChick, Recaro, Shell, Seraphina Safety

Industry Media/Supporters: FOX Sports, NASCAR Hall of Fame, West Coast Auto Hall of Fame

Race Teams: Hendrick Motorsports , Hixon Motor Sports, Kelly Moss Racing, Team Penske, Spire Motorsports

Schools/Community Services: Belmont-Abbey , Rowan Cabarrus , Michigan State University , Explore Cabarrus, SAE North Carolina, Skip Barber Racing, Tech Force, Wingate

In less than 30 days, attendees will include many leaders in the motorsports industry, as well as successful and aspiring women in the industry, to celebrate, share best practices, and learn how to create a better environment to increase success and participation of women in the motorsports industry.

The goal of the WIMNA is to encourage, support and mentor more women to pursue careers in motorsport, educate about the sport and the types of careers that can be found, communicate how the motorsports industry can better reach, encourage and attract women to roles, as well as advocate and inspire more programs be created. Additionally, WIMNA is a 501(c)3 public charity and supports scholarships, mentorship programs and internships for women.

For more news and details, please see www.WomenInMotorsportsNA.com.

ABOUT WOMEN IN MOTORSPORTS N.A.

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professionals devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all disciplines of motorsport by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth, thereby ensuring the continued strength and successful future of our sport.

Media contact:

Barbara Burns

[email protected]

+1 770 329 7134

