Women In The Business Of Sports Conference Hosted By Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business of Sports and Entertainment program at Kansas State University hosts the inaugural Women in the Business of Sports Conference on Friday, April 3 through Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the College of Business Building, Manhattan, KS.

Learn from the Pros

Women with experience from the Dallas Cowboys, Disney/ESPN, McDonalds, and the NFL will inspire, encourage, connect, and educate by covering cutting-edge topics in the business of sports, as well as discuss opportunities and challenges for women working in the sports industry. Attendees can expect compelling presentations from nationally known speakers, food and fun, and a chance to network with other professionals in the field.

"Today's sports business world is complex and fast moving," according to Teddi Domann, Conference Co-Chair and Chief Marketing Officer of 360 Sports. "The purpose behind the conference is to not only address the challenges and opportunities facing women in the business of sports but to model and equip women to be pioneers, trend setters and contributors to the sports industry."

Register by March to save up to $50

Professionals: $200 for Early Registration and $250 after March 1st

Non K-State Students: $100 for Early Registration and $150 after March 1st

K-State Students: $75 for Early Registration and $100 after March 1st

Registration fees includes all conference sessions, networking, Friday dinner, Saturday breakfast and lunch, refreshment breaks and conference materials.

Sponsors of the event include Commerce Bank, K-State Athletics and Little Apple Cars. Other sponsorships are available.

For more information regarding the Women in the Business of Sports Conference, please visit https://cba.k-state.edu/academics/departments/marketing/women-in-sports-conference/index.html

About the K-State Business of Sports and Entertainment

The Women in the Business of Sports Conference is the largest event for the Business of Sports and Entertainment Certificate to date, the newest and fastest growing certificate program in Kansas State University's College of Business. Housed in the K-State Marketing Department, this interdisciplinary program allows students to learn data analytics, management, and economics through sports, as well as strategic marketing and communications through entertainment. Check out the student-developed website at https://www.ksubse.org/.

