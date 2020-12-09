Women of Color Unite and Bitch Pack Once Again Partner for #Startwith8Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking mentorship program #Startwith8Hollywood has launched its second cycle. After a highly successful first cycle of the revolutionary mentorship program, Women of Color Unite and The Bitch Pack are teaming up again. The second cycle of the application process started on November 30th, 2020 for both mentors and mentees. The program is true to the mission of both organizations. It is run by women of color, for women of color.

This cycle will include mentors from all sectors of Film and TV, including Academy Award-winning actor, Casey Affleck, Emmy Award-winning composer, Jeremy Zuckerman, Emmy Award-winning writer, director and producer, Tim McKeon, Emmy Award-nominated director and producer, Jason Perlman, Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer, Sascha Paladino, among others.

Testimonial from WOCU member Charlene Bagcal:

"#StartWith8Hollywood is one of the most supportive mentorship programs offered in the film and television industry. It pairs you with relevant mentors in your field, but it also fosters nurturing relationships to help lead you on a path to success. I landed a staff writer position through one of my mentors, Showrunner/Creator Sara Gran, and as a result I finally have enough units and joined WGA West this year. I cannot speak highly enough about this incredible program."

In the first cycle, close to 300 Women of Color mentees took nearly 600 meetings with 75 mentors; our team aims to double these numbers this cycle. Scheduling over a thousand meetings will be a gargantuan task, but the women coordinating the program are more than up to the challenge.

Women of Color Unite's team of volunteers, with program director Manon de Reeper, and deputy program director Shelby Kovant at the helm, will match each mentor with 8 mentees. Meetings will start in February 2021. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply:

https://www.startwith8hollywood.com/apply-mentor/

In an industry that hides behind the myth of "meritocracy" but in reality functions on personal introductions, the #Startwith8Hollywood initiative connects each mentor with 8 Women of Color working in the entertainment industry to well-established industry mentors.

