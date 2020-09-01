Women-Owned Chicago Start Up Provides Robust Health Monitoring at the Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Circle LLC provided COVID-19 risk management services at the RNC. Vital Circle integrates a daily symptom tracker, military-grade wearable technology and analytics tools to help ensure attendee health and safety.

"We are honored to partner with the RNC to deliver a safe and healthy experience for delegates, members and staff while visiting Charlotte. Safety is everyone's top priority, and Vital Circle is dedicated to prevention, privacy and peace of mind," said Amanda Schleede, Vital Circle CEO.

Vital Circle was selected by the RNC due to its agile, efficient user interface, wearable technology solution and risk management dashboard. "In the era of COVID, we have to make it easy for people to own their own symptom tracking and contact reporting. [Vital Circle] enables self-screening and symptom reporting in a very reliable way. And detection of contacts is automatic and anonymous, a huge help to public health," said Dr. Jeff Runge, Senior Adviser for Health and Safety Planning for the Committee on Arrangements at the Convention.

Vital Circle partnered with Sparrow Software Automation to design the world's first comprehensive solution, combining symptom-tracking data and contact-tracing data to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We see Vital Circle evolving into a total workforce analytics package. Employers will always find value in being able to monitor the physical and emotional health of their most valuable asset: their workforce. We have big, exciting things on our roadmap that allow our partners to do just that," said Paul Robke, Sparrow Software Automation CEO.

Vital Circle has prioritized user health, safety and privacy since day one. "From a clinical perspective, Vital Circle fills an immediate need in communities, and enables early detection and rapid response. From a privacy perspective, Vital Circle doesn't track your location, rather, we capture relevant interactions only when there's potentially higher risk of exposure," said Becky Fox, MSN, RN-BC, Vital Circle Founder and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer for a multistate integrated delivery network.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, large events have been scaled down, canceled or converted to online forums, while schools and employers have struggled to keep students and employees healthy. "Vital Circle is committed to empowering large event organizers, schools and employers by helping them create customized, data-driven, risk management strategies," Schleede said.

About Vital Circle LLC

Vital Circle empowers organizations to keep their stakeholders safe during the COVID-19 global pandemic with a world class risk management solution. Vital Circle is a women-owned business and headquartered in Chicago with offices in Charlotte and San Diego. Visit www.vitalcircle.health.

About Sparrow Software Automation

Sparrow, a new software automation studio, activates customer innovation, empowering healthcare technology companies to design, build and test digital engagement platforms. Visit www.project-sparrow.com.

