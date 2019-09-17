Women-Owned Xi'An Town to Serve Healthy Fare and a Modern Perspective in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'An Town will host a 3-day grand opening event in Williamsburg, New York on September 20 - 22. The co-founders, three hard-working mothers from China, who will lead the grand opening are excited to bring organic options and a homestyle haven to this bustling area.

Xi'An Town will be one of the first restaurants in the area to offer immediate, healthy and organic fare in the classic Xi'An style. It signals a new era for Williamsburg in which delicious food can be had without sacrifice to standards of wholesomeness. Their bouncy spinach noodles, tangy Xi'An primed rib burgers, and plump dumplings represent a classic yet fresh take on the delicacies of Xi'An, China.

The co-founders believe their restaurant fits well among trending bars to offer new, genuine flavors to a hip and well-travelled demographic. The walls are decorated with murals from local artists, and the menu is on par with other local efforts to provide high-quality and expertly prepared cuisine to this growing scene. While it suites the neighborhood well, what is really remarkable about Xi'An Town is how it departs from tradition and norms.

Though Xi'An, China, is a region where gender norms of stereotypes historically constrict women's mobility, the restaurant will be staffed predominantly by single moms, older women, and families who want to make their way in a fast, welcoming atmosphere. It's a modern departure from the traditional attitudes of conservative China and customer's previous experience with the tastes of the region.

Xi'An Town's 3-day grand opening event will start at 12pm from Friday, September 20 - 22, offering the first 50 customers to be onsite a free pork or lamb burger per person from the menu. For more information, visit www.XiAnTownNY.com.

Xi'An Town serves patrons with quality, attentiveness, and many years of fresh in-home cooking experience. These co-founders, three hard-working mothers, have been visionary observers of the representation of Xi'An fare up until this point in New York. Starting their restaurant with a passion for serving fresh food in an inviting atmosphere, they saw a neighborhood that lacked the kind of hand-made, organic foods that families deserve.

