Women's Bar Association of Illinois (WBAI) Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Congress passed the 19th Amendment in 1919 giving women the right to vote. On May 30, 2019, at the Chicago Hilton and Towers, 720 S. Michigan Avenue, WBAI, led by President and local attorney Corinne Heggie will commemorate this auspicious occasion, as part of the organization's Annual Event. The WBAI is the largest statewide bar association dedicated to promoting and advancing the rights of women lawyers in Illinois.

The event is being made possible by the support of local firms, spearheaded by member Elizabeth Kaveny and her newly formed Kaveny & Kroll ( www.kavenykroll.com ), a team of nationally renowned trial attorneys, dedicated to the Plaintiff side of Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury law. Kaveny and her partner Jeffrey Kroll, both of whom have practiced for more than 25 years, have been recognized as leaders in their fields of expertise and often share their knowledge as guest lecturers in the area of Trial Advocacy for universities, associations, and organizations.

Corinne Heggie will be installed as President at the May 30th event. At that time, Heggie will also bestow Stephanie Scharf, Chair of the American Bar Association's Commission on Women in the Profession, with the Myra Bradwell Women of Achievement Award.

Maggie Hickey, partner at Schiff Hardin in Chicago, will provide the Key Note address. Ms. Hickey was recently appointed by Judge Robert Dow Jr. to monitor the changes ordered by a consent decree aimed at repairing the Chicago Police Department's long record of misconduct and excessive force. Ms. Hickey has a long and distinguished career in public service that is national in scope.

During Heggie's tenure as president, WBAI will pay tribute to the power of partnering that suffragettes practiced securing women the currency of the country's democracy: the vote. In Chicago, suffragettes organized parades to raise awareness as early as June of 1916 during the Republican National Convention. The push in Chicago and beyond continued to get women the right to vote. Suffragettes had to garner support from stakeholders and lobby lawmakers in Washington. Their efforts were coordinated, indefatigable and ultimately successful.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this momentous celebration," says Elizabeth Kaveny. "I can't think of a better place to celebrate a woman's right to vote than here in Chicago and a better leader in the charge than Corinne Heggie."

