Wonolo Releases List Of Top 5 Markets Where Gig Workers Are Experiencing Rising Pay Amid Labor Shortage

In some of the markets Wonolo operates in, pay appears to be one of the main levers companies are using to attract workers. Companies – not Wonolo – propose the pay to offer workers and workers decide which jobs they accept. For several of Wonolo's top markets, the pay that businesses have proposed is up dramatically:

Denver, CO : +19% , +$6.79

: +19% , +$6.79 Raleigh, NC : +10%, +$1.45

: +10%, +$1.45 Fort Worth, TX : +9%, $1.18

: +9%, Tampa, FL : +5%, +$0.75

: +5%, +$0.75 Scranton, PA : +4%, +$0.51

"The increase in pay is encouraging to see and something we hope continues as the pandemic showed just how essential hourly workers are to America's economy," said Yong Kim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wonolo. "We believe a paycheck should be enough for people to live on. And we've been encouraging companies to pay workers a Living Wage rather than a minimum wage. We expect the labor shortage will force companies to do even more to get workers in the door."

The increase in pay in these markets doesn't show exactly why companies are raising pay. Other factors are influencing the increase. The increase in average pay might be influenced by the fact that companies that offered higher pay were also posting more jobs on Wonolo than they were prior to the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.

About Wonolo

Wonolo is an online platform that connects over 500,000 workers – or "Wonoloers" – with businesses that post retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs throughout the U.S, and has done so since 2014.

