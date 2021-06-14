Wooden Furniture Market | $ 48.48 billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth of the real estate and construction industry, the rising demand for luxury furniture, and the replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Wooden Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Application

Home



Office

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the wooden furniture market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Wooden Furniture Market size

Wooden Furniture Market trends

Wooden Furniture Market industry analysis

Replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the cost challenges faced by manufacturers and vendors may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wooden furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wooden furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wooden furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wooden furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wooden furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market segment by Product

Hardwood

Softwood

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Laura Ashley Holdings Plc

Okamura Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

