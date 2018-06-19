WoodSpring Suites Expands Footprint in Seattle Area

"The opening of WoodSpring Suites Seattle Tukwila hotel marks another important milestone for the brand since Choice's acquisition and highlights our focus on thoughtfully expanding the brand's footprint to markets desired by both guests and developers," said Ron Burgett, vice president, franchise development, WoodSpring Suites, Choice Hotels. "Over the past few years, the greater Seattle region has experienced tremendous growth, largely fueled by its robust construction and business expansion efforts, making it an ideal location to grow the WoodSpring Suites brand."

The new four-story, 110-room property is minutes away from downtown Seattle and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and within driving distance to several corporate offices, including Amazon, Boeing, and Microsoft, as well as various leisure attractions. As with all WoodSpring Suites hotels, each room features an in-room kitchen equipped with a full-size refrigerator. The WoodSpring Suites Seattle Tukwila property is also 100 percent smoke free and offers pet-friendly accommodations, family suites, a fitness center, lobby coffee station, and guest laundry room.

"The WoodSpring Suites brand is a proven performer in the extended stay segment, and we see the opening of WoodSpring Suites Seattle Tukwila, our third WoodSpring Suites property, as an opportunity to broaden our real estate portfolio throughout the Northwest while offering great extended stay accommodations for guests," said Mike Nielson, principal and CEO at West77 Partners.

About WoodSpring Suites®

WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest growing economy extended-stay hotel brand. Franchised by Choice Hotels, these properties typically feature 122 all-suite rooms and are purpose-built for longer visits. There are more than 240 WoodSpring Suites hotels in over 35 states. All are new construction, with the average hotel being built in the last seven years. For more information, visit www.woodspringfranchise.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About West77 Partners

West77 Partners is a real estate investment and development services firm headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company offers an extensive array of real estate services including development, acquisition, investment sales, brokerage, and asset management. In addition to the three WoodSpring Suites Properties in Washington, West77 Partners developed a Homewood Suites in Draper, Utah and recently opened a Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bellevue, Washington.

