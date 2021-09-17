MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkTraining.com is pleased to announce that it has released its first Spanish course for DOT-regulated supervisors and employers, titled DOT Reasonable Suspicion Training for Supervisors (Entrenamiento Sobre Sospecha Razonable del DOT).

The release of the course is also complemented by the course guidebook, Drug & Alcohol Reasonable Suspicion Testing: A Guide for Workplace Supervisors, available in English or Spanish and is available on Amazon.com .

WorkTraining.com Releases its First Online Spanish Course: Entrenamiento Sobre Sospecha Razonable del DOT

The DOT Reasonable Suspicion Training for Supervisors course is a 2-hour mandatory class required by the United States Department of Transportation (DOT).

Reasonable Suspicion Training for Supervisors is a self-paced course that includes interactive videos, documents, and resources. Students who complete the course will be able to make reasonable suspicion determinations and accurately recognize the signs of suspicious behavior. The course is only required once in a lifetime for most who are regulated by the DOT. However, if supervisors are regulated by the FAA, they must enroll in recurrent/refresher training.

Spanish speakers represent a significant portion of the United States population. According to Pew Research Center, "...[t]he U.S. Hispanic population reached a record 60.6 million in 2019, up 930,000 over the previous year and up from 50.7 million in 2010."

In addition to the growth in the US Spanish-speaking population, according to the US Department of Transportation , "...[t]he Census Bureau reports that by 2050, or sooner, one in four Americans will be of Hispanic descent. This significant increase in the Hispanic population has given rise to a large influx of Hispanics into America's workforce."

As a result of customer and student feedback, WorkTraining.com has made an ambitious goal to translate its entire compliance training library by the end of 2025, making its entire course offering available in both Spanish and English.

