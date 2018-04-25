WorkWave Employees to Clean Coastline and Fight Hunger this Spring

"Giving back to our local communities is an important part of our company culture and is something our employees take great pride in," said Chris Sullens, CEO of WorkWave. "EarthShare New Jersey and Fulfill are both passionate about their mission to improve the lives of Monmouth and Ocean County residents. We share their passion and are honored to be able to work side by side with them."

On Friday, April 27th, WorkWave will be participating in its first ever Green Day Challenge with EarthShare New Jersey. WorkWave's team of beach cleaners will be traveling to Keansburg, N.J., where employees will be given an opportunity to directly impact one of New Jersey's bathing and fishing beaches through a day of cleanup. The accomplishments of WorkWave's beach cleaning team will be measured against other corporate teams across N.J. The awards will be presented at a leadership breakfast in June.

Paula Aldarelli, Executive Director of EarthShare New Jersey, said, "WorkWave is one of our newest Corporate Partners and we are thrilled that they've taken on the challenge! This is a great way to bring employees out of the office for team building, to work in our environment and for an opportunity to learn more about what's happening with our air, water, land and wildlife."

In addition to the Green Day Challenge, WorkWave will also be sponsoring a garden bed at Fulfill's headquarters in Neptune. Fulfill's mission is to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties and to ensure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

As a sponsor, WorkWave is required to build and fill the garden bed and will have the opportunity to take care of the crops throughout the harvest season. The crops grown in these beds are used to make meals for the less fortunate in both Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Last year, close to two tons of fruits and vegetables were distributed by Fulfill to local soup kitchens. WorkWave employees kicked off the program by building the bed on April 18th, and will be filling the bed on May 4th.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, an IFS company, is dedicated to simplifying the complexity of running field service and other fleet-based businesses, large or small - a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company's suite of solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, GPS Heroes™ and ContactUs™, allow WorkWave clients to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve their back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through a single, easy to use interface. WorkWave's platform provides its 8,000+ clients an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide a 5-Star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Award, and Best Place to Work by NJBiz & Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than ten thousand customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com.

About EarthShare New Jersey

EarthShare New Jersey was founded in 1994 by 16 of the state's leading environmental organizations. Since then, more than $6 million dollars has been raised for environmental non-profits across New Jersey and the country. Working with non-profits and employers of all sizes brings environmental education and engagement to the forefront. By teaching about the impact of our actions on the environment, we strive to encourage people and businesses to make more sustainable choices so that future generations can have a cleaner, healthier and safer place to live, work and play.

About Fulfill (formerly, The FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties)

Fulfill distributes more than 13 million meals annually through a network of over 300 feeding programs. Through programs and services like the Culinary Arts Training Program, Nutrition Education, and assistance with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), free tax preparation, and affordable healthcare, Fulfill is working to build food-secure communities. Fulfill works toward long-term solutions to the chronic problem of food insecurity, with initiatives to support a community where all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life. We feed the lines and work toward shortening them at the same time. Fulfill has received the highest rating of 4 Stars from Charity Navigator for eight consecutive years. A total of 95 cents out of every dollar raised supports food and programs.

